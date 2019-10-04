Take a peek inside Lewes' new health food shop

An independent food shop offering an 'extensive range of high quality organic and biodynamic produce' has opened in Lewes.

The Seasons Lewes opened in Cliffe High Street on September 28. The business, which also has a shop in Forest Row, was born back in 1971, when a local Quaker Farmer, Diana Philips, recognised the real need in the community for healthy organic foods. Since then the shop has grown and gone from strength to strength. In 2012, John Walden - a long standing director of the shop - bought the business and within the last few years his son Robin has joined and has ' taken the business into the 21st century'. These photos taken by resident Mick Symes and posted on the Lewes Present Facebook page show some of the produce currently on offer. The shop is open Monday to Saturday, from 9am to 6pm.

The Seasons Lewes

The Seasons Lewes

The Seasons Lewes

The Seasons Lewes

The Seasons Lewes

The Seasons Lewes

The Seasons Lewes

The Seasons Lewes

The Seasons Lewes