Takeaway chicken shop opens in Eastbourne town centre

A new takeaway chicken shop has opened in Eastbourne town centre.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pepe’s Piri Piri at 197-199 Terminus Road is at the site previously occupied by Odyssey Fish & Chips.

Pepe’s Piri Piri – a franchise with more than 220 stores in the United Kingdom, Ireland and the United Arab Emirates, says it specialises in flame-grilled piri piri chicken and offers six ‘exclusive’ flavours – including lemon and herb, mango and lime and extreme inferno.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its website states: “We love chicken. We love it so much that we want all our customers to experience fresh grilled piri piri chicken which is freshly prepared to eat in or for you to take home.

“Our menu is freshly cooked and infuses the taste and flavours which are specially created for Pepe's.”