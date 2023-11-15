Takeaway in West Sussex village named Britain’s Best Independent Pizza Delivery in prestigious ‘pizza Oscars’
Staff at Village Pizza Kitchen, which is dedicated to showcasing British produce and supporting local producers, were thrilled to win.
A special dinner for the awards, organised by the Pizza, Pasta & Italian Food Association (PAPA), took place on Thursday, November 9, at the Royal Lancaster in London.
The awards are seen by many as the Oscars of the Pizza World.
Jo Malone, owner of Village Pizza Kitchen, said: “We are overjoyed to receive the Independent Pizza Delivery Award at the PAPA Industry Awards 2023. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. We've always strived to provide the best pizza takeaway and delivery experience, and this award validates our efforts.”
The pizzeria thanked its loyal customers and dedicated team for their support.
Jim Winship, director, of The Pizza, Pasta & Italian Food Association said: “Village Pizza Kitchen has earned this esteemed award through its dedication to delivering delicious pizzas to the doorsteps of its loyal customers. The pizzeria's commitment to using the finest British ingredients, ensuring speedy service, and guaranteeing customer satisfaction has resonated with pizza lovers and critics alike, making it a cherished name in the pizza delivery business.”
The Pizza, Pasta & Italian Food Industry Awards recognizes excellence and innovation within the Italian food industry, with a specific focus on pizza and pasta cuisine. Village Pizza Kitchen’s menu features an array of pizzas that use some of the best British produce, much of which is sourced in Sussex.
Jim Winship added: “With deliveries being one of the few thriving sectors in recent years, these awards celebrate the shining stars of the pizza delivery market. Jo and Village Pizza Kitchen showcase exactly what we look for in this category – it was a no brainer for her to win. The PAPA Awards is always a highlight in the calendar, and it is also a precursor to the annual National Pizza Week (November 20-26), a seven-day celebration aiming to support the industry and celebrate the nation’s love of pizza.”