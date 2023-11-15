Takeaway in West Sussex village named Britain’s Best Independent Pizza Delivery in prestigious ‘pizza Oscars’

A pizza takeaway in Hurstpierpoint has been named Britain’s Best Independent Pizza Delivery Store at the annual PAPA Industry Awards.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Staff at Village Pizza Kitchen, which is dedicated to showcasing British produce and supporting local producers, were thrilled to win.

A special dinner for the awards, organised by the Pizza, Pasta & Italian Food Association (PAPA), took place on Thursday, November 9, at the Royal Lancaster in London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The awards are seen by many as the Oscars of the Pizza World.

Jo Malone (second from left) and Simonetta Held (third from left) at the PAPA Industry Awards at the Royal Lancaster in London

Jo Malone, owner of Village Pizza Kitchen, said: “We are overjoyed to receive the Independent Pizza Delivery Award at the PAPA Industry Awards 2023. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. We've always strived to provide the best pizza takeaway and delivery experience, and this award validates our efforts.”

The pizzeria thanked its loyal customers and dedicated team for their support.

Jim Winship, director, of The Pizza, Pasta & Italian Food Association said: “Village Pizza Kitchen has earned this esteemed award through its dedication to delivering delicious pizzas to the doorsteps of its loyal customers. The pizzeria's commitment to using the finest British ingredients, ensuring speedy service, and guaranteeing customer satisfaction has resonated with pizza lovers and critics alike, making it a cherished name in the pizza delivery business.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Pizza, Pasta & Italian Food Industry Awards recognizes excellence and innovation within the Italian food industry, with a specific focus on pizza and pasta cuisine. Village Pizza Kitchen’s menu features an array of pizzas that use some of the best British produce, much of which is sourced in Sussex.