Talented Haywards Heath barista gets through to final of Costa Coffee’s annual competition

Costa Coffee, the popular coffeehouse chain, has announced that Adbin Subedi, is one of just 12 baristas advancing to the final of their UK&I Barista of the Year Competition.

Costa Coffee said Adbin is representing their Haywards Heath store in South Road.

A spokesperson said: “Adbin’s journey to the finals of the UK&I Barista of the Year has been marked by fierce competition, as he outshone hundreds of Costa Coffee baristas across the country. Over the past few weeks, Adbin has demonstrated his passion and skills across two challenging regional stages. Initially, he impressed by crafting four Costa coffee beverages, each meeting the brand’s high standards. Then, the barista showcased his depth of coffee knowledge and sensory skills to create and present his own innovative speciality hot drink.”

Costa Coffee's Barista of the Year contest has run for 17 years and takes place on April 23 and 24 in Liverpool. Adbin is set to compete against 11 others in three rounds that will test him on expertise, precision and creativity. People can find out more about the competition or apply for a barista role at www.costa.co.uk/sustainability/people/our-baristas.

A Costa spokesperson said: “The stakes are high, as the winner of the UK&I competition, alongside the runners-up in second and third place, will then progress for the prestigious title of Costa Coffee’s Global Barista of the Year in July 2024.”