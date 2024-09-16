TC Group and Knill James merge to form TC Knill James

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

TC Group is pleased to announce the completion of a merger with Sussex-based accountancy practice Knill James to form ‘TC Knill James’. This transaction continues TC Group’s successful M&A strategy.

TC Group is an Accountancy Age ‘Top 25’ firm with offices across the UK. Over a range of key disciplines, our joined-up approach offers clients a holistic service across their business and personal affairs.

The expert knowledge and experience of our in-house team of tax specialists, lawyers, financial planners, business advisors and accountants provide tailor-made services to clients in a professional, cost-effective and timely fashion.

This tailored approach ensures we meet the needs of our clients, helping them make the right decisions both now and for the future.

Established in 1887, Knill James is an award-winning firm of accountants, tax and business advisers, which aims to provide valued advice and results that make a difference. With a wealth of knowledge and experience, the dedicated team at Knill James prides itself on providing personalised client care and tailor-made advice to help businesses thrive and individuals achieve their personal financial goals.

David Martin, Joint Managing Partner of Knill James, commented: ‘The TC Group shares our values, which is why we are confident that this collaboration will prove mutually beneficial for all our clients.

"Joining forces gives us the opportunity to expand our range of services and deepen our expertise, so that we can continue to provide our clients with exceptional service and advice in the ever-evolving world of accountancy and taxation. We are very excited for this new chapter in our 137-year history.’

TC Group CFO Pete Shaw comments: “We are very pleased to merge with Knill James, a business with a strong heritage and growth trajectory. They are a trusted and highly regarded firm of professionals, providing outstanding services to their clients.

It complements and builds upon our existing presence in Sussex, which we see as a key area for growth.”