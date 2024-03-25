Technetix announces record year of growth in North American market

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With a significant increase in revenue of 33% to $157m (compared to $118m in 2022), this strong growth comes at a time of increased opportunity in the critical broadband infrastructure market. The company’s EBITDA increased by $12m to $20m (2022: $8m) and Americas revenue was up 282% to $80m. This is underpinned by a financially resilient balance sheet with net debt reducing to $2.2m.

Technetix attributes the growth to a robust pipeline of R&D products and services coming to market, resulting in a number of contract wins from tier-one operator network upgrades in North America. In addition, the successful integration of the Lindsay Broadband acquisition in the Americas and the development of FTTx across Europe have driven more opportunities for Technetix.

Paul Broadhurst, President, CEO and Founder said: “We’re a steadfast and stable partner to our customers as they make broadband infrastructure investment decisions, and our team are immensely proud of our reliable track record of delivery. We continue listening to our customers to deliver the critical infrastructure solutions they need to optimize their operations and realize their ambitions – which in turn facilitates our own ongoing success.

“We confidently expect to continue our product leadership and significant revenue growth into 2024.”

About TechnetixWorking with leading broadband operators in 70 countries, Technetix provides critical broadband infrastructure for network operators globally. We work closely with our customers as trusted partners, listening to their needs to innovating and deliver technologically advanced products and solutions.