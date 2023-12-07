Telecoms provider Rubix VT donates more than £100,000 to charity

Independent telecoms provider Rubix VT has donated more than £100,000 to charity this year - a record amount for the company.

Managing director of Rubix VT Nick Poyner said: "It’s in my DNA to want to help children and young adults who need a helping hand in life.

“Since escaping poverty myself and as a father, I want to give back and make people’s lives better. It’s that ethos that I’ve carried with me into Rubix VT.

“It’s important for other company leaders to consider that giving back to their local community is good business too. People want to work for companies that make a real difference, so I would urge other business leaders to think about what that they can do to help others.”

Over the past year Rubix VT’s donations have benefited a variety of causes including its headline charity partner The Starr Trust which received £25,517.

The charity supports young people aged 10-25, from a low-income background, who are from or have links to the greater Brighton area and are experiencing difficulties in their lives, have emotional, physical or learning challenges or are facing a roadblock that is stopping them achieving their goals.

Rob Starr, co-founder of The Starr Trust, commented: “It has been a remarkable year for The Starr Trust, and I’d like to express our profound gratitude to Rubix VT for its unwavering support. Rubix VT’s commitment to continue this support into 2024 promises a bright future for our charity and the lives we touch.”

Donations also went to Rockinghorse Children's Charity in Brighton, which secured £17,540 towards life-saving equipment, specialist projects and enhanced services for sick babies, children and young people throughout Sussex.

Amanda Hetherington, senior corporate engagement manager at Rockinghorse, said: “The Rockinghorse Glitter Ball 2023 raised more than £58,000 which will be used to launch a brand-new cancer support service for children and their families in Sussex. Support from sponsors such as Rubix VT means that every penny raised on the night can go where it’s needed most.”

Chestnut Tree House, which provides care for children and young people with life-limiting conditions in Sussex and South East Hampshire, received £27,500. A spokesperson for the charity said: “Rubix VT have been a huge supporter of Chestnut Tree House during 2023 and we look forward to working with them hopefully for many years to come. They are helping to make children’s hospice care possible for families in the local community and we’re extremely grateful for all that they do.”

The Acumen People Awards in Brighton, which recognise and showcase 7–17-year-olds within the local community who have gone above and beyond and had a positive impact on people around them, was given £11,040.

The Old Boat Corner Community Centre in Brighton benefited from £8,000, while Chailey Heritage Foundation, one of the UK’s leading centres for children and young people with complex neuro disabilities, received £2,560.

Table Talk Foundation, which takes chefs into schools to educate children about food and provides support to professionals working in the hospitality industry, benefited from £2,560.

Amongst the other groups to receive a cash boost was Café Dominica, which operates four cafes around Brighton to provide a training environment for people with learning disabilities, received £1,800.

Rubix VT’s next programme of charity activity is well underway with the recent announcement that it will be the headline sponsor for the Brighton Half Marathon for the next three years. It has also recently announced its support for The Big Hoot, a public art trail in Chichester and Arundel staged by local children’s hospice charity, Chestnut Tree House.

Rubix VT is planning to hire a dedicated employee to spearhead its charitable initiatives next year to build on its support for its local community.