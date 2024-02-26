Telecoms provider Rubix VT welcomes four new additions to rapidly expanding team

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new team members will support Rubix VT’s success as it expands its reach with further acquisitions of SME telecoms providers.

The business has welcomed business development manager Dean Gilbert, who will focus on growing Rubix VT’s client base, while Nicole Nicholson joins as business analyst, Pilar Monteiro as marketing executive and Natalie Hilton as executive assistant.

Nick Poyner, managing director of Rubix VT, said: “We’re delighted we have expanded our team with these talented people.

New hires: Pilar Monteiro, Nicole Nicholson, Natalie Hilton and Dean Gilbert.

“It’s a great time to join us, having recently announced our headline sponsorship of the Rubix VT Brighton Half Marathon which took place last Sunday (February 25) and our collaboration with The Big Hoot in Chichester and Arundel with Chestnut Tree House.

“We’ve recently welcomed a host of new clients, it’s an exciting period of growth for our business and we cannot wait to build on our success this year.”