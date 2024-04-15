Tentstyle acquired by Alternative Stretch Tents as it looks to spread south

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This strategic move signals a significant milestone for both companies and marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in the evolution of both companies in the south of England.

The acquisition was spearheaded by Tom Wilkes, who founded Alternative Stretch Tents in 2012 and brings almost two decades of outdoor events experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking about the acquisition, Tom said: “This acquisition represents a strategic alignment of our future goals and values, as well as a unique opportunity to leverage our collective strengths and expertise while reaching more customers across the south.

TentStyle stretch tents for events.

“We’re all beyond excited to be working with the Tentstyle team to continue to provide quality stretch tents to our customers all over the south.”

Under Tom’s leadership, Alternative Stretch Tents has earned a five-star reputation for providing the perfect solution for weddings, festivals, corporate events, clubs, pubs, and other venues across Hertfordshire.

Likewise, Tentstyle has garnered an excellent reputation for providing quality stretch tents to customers in West Sussex, allowing them to host events and parties outside without the fear of the weather ruining their plans.

Together, the teams are set to take both businesses to the next level and provide outstanding products and services for even more customers.