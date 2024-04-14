Tesco shoppers in Crawley called on to help raise vital funds for food allergy charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

From April 22-28, for the fifth year running, Tesco’s Crawley stores are working with The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation, the UK’s food allergy charity, to help raise awareness and support clinical research into food allergies.

The stores will be contributing 10p from every own-brand Free From product bought by Crawley shoppers in-store or online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scheme will also provide customers with the opportunity to round up their shopping at self-service tills throughout the week.

Generous Tesco shoppers in Crawley are being encouraged to help an in-store fundraising campaign to support medical research into food allergies. Picture by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

All money raised will help Natasha’s Foundation to continue its research into reducing the risks of food allergies and further developments into the management of allergies.

In addition to the funds being raised, the campaign aims to increase awareness in Crawley about the importance of understanding food allergies and highlighting ingredients in food which can cause allergic reactions.

Oonagh Turnbull, head of health campaigns at Tesco, said: “The work that Natasha’s Foundation has done to date has been fantastic and we are delighted to be able to support this for a fifth year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are now 175 products in our Free From range, from meals and desserts to snacks, all created with great taste but without any of the allergens.

“We welcome any shoppers in Crawley to try these products or kindly round up their shopping at the self-service tills to help raise money for a fantastic cause.”

Natasha’s Foundation was founded in 2019 by Tanya and Nadim Ednan-Laperouse following the tragic loss of their daughter Natasha, who had a fatal allergic reaction to a baguette that contained sesame seeds that were not listed on the packaging.

Tanya Ednan-Laperouse OBE said: “We’re thrilled that Tesco is supporting us for the fifth year running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Allergen awareness is so important, and money raised in previous years has helped to fund clinical research exploring the management of food allergies.”