Tesla Gatwick Easter Hunt Drive
Embark on an electrifying Easter adventure with our Tesla hunt!
Buckle up for a 45-minute drive in our sleek Model 3 or versatile Model Y between March 25th and April 14th. Not only will you be hunting for an irresistible Tesla Easter chocolate reward, but you'll also enjoy three exciting photo opportunities at local landmarks—an aviation museum, a local hotel, and a lush garden centre.
With a blend of city streets, countryside roads, and motorway stretches, this drive promises a real-life driving experience like no other.
Don't miss out on the chance to explore and snap the three photos to then indulge in sweet Tesla rewards—join us at the front desk at Tesla Gatwick to kick-start your thrilling journey! Share the photos and excitement with friends and family, and let's make this Easter unforgettable!
Visit Tesla in County Oak Way, Crawley or book in on the QR.