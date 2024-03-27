Tesla Gatwick Easter Hunt Drive

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Embark on an electrifying Easter adventure with our Tesla hunt!

Buckle up for a 45-minute drive in our sleek Model 3 or versatile Model Y between March 25th and April 14th. Not only will you be hunting for an irresistible Tesla Easter chocolate reward, but you'll also enjoy three exciting photo opportunities at local landmarks—an aviation museum, a local hotel, and a lush garden centre.

With a blend of city streets, countryside roads, and motorway stretches, this drive promises a real-life driving experience like no other.

Join the Hunt at Tesla Gatwick

Don't miss out on the chance to explore and snap the three photos to then indulge in sweet Tesla rewards—join us at the front desk at Tesla Gatwick to kick-start your thrilling journey! Share the photos and excitement with friends and family, and let's make this Easter unforgettable!