Thackray Williams bolsters Board to support rapid expansion

Business strategy heavyweight, Simon Slater, has been appointed as non-executive Chair to help spearhead the rapid expansion of the business. Slater has been involved in shaping some of the UK’s most successful professional service businesses, including Charles Russell Speechlys, Eversheds and Cripps. He was previously CEO of Thomson Snell & Passmore, the world’s longest established legal practice.

Thackray Williams, which provides a full range of legal services to businesses, associations, institutions and private individuals, has also appointed Megan O’Hara as an Employment Partner, Julian Munroe as Employment Associate Solicitor, Charlene Cowen as Head of People and Wellbeing, Amit Bhangham as Commercial Property Senior Associate and Lewis Glasson as a Litigation Partner.

Glasson’s appointment has allowed the firm to offer legal specialism in the Sports industry for the first time, adding an additional sector to Thackray William’s expanding and rapidly growing commercial practise.

Sean Sanders Managing Director (left) and Simon Slater, non-executive Chair (right)

Sean Sanders, Managing Partner, said: “The legal sector continues to move rapidly and these additions mean Thackray Williams is well positioned to significantly grow within the evolving landscape and changing client needs.”

Combined revenue for the employment, commercial litigation and corporate departments stood at £1.15 million in 2021, rocketing to £2.1 million in 2023. For the first time, Thackray Williams, headquartered in Bromley, is aiming to be ranked in the UK’s top 200 law firms later this year.

“My Partners and our people are ambitious. We have a clear strategy to become one of the South East’s leading law firms. Our business has significantly grown in recent years due to the firm’s continued investment in our existing staff, as well as our focus on attracting high quality lawyers, which has increased our service levels and quality of advice. This makes new client acquisition easier, and also presents great opportunities for development of our people – and prospective future staff.” added Sanders.

