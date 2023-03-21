The Angel Inn inferno: Plans to keep frontage of historic hotel destroyed by fire

The 400-year-old Angel Inn was almost entirely destroyed in a huge blaze last week – but there are hope that the iconic frontage could be kept.

The Angel Inn in North Street, Midhurst, caught fire in the early hours of Thursday (March 16). The building has been almost entirely destroyed and just under 40 people have been displaced including Ukrainian refugees and Midhurst residents and business owners.

While the cause of the fire is still being investigated by West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service steps are now being taken to try and retain the iconic frontage.

Hoarding has been erected across the road from the wreckage and owners are reportedly seeking advice from engineers on a ‘façade retention scheme’.

The shell of the Angel Inn following a major fire last week. Eddie Mitchell/Dan Jessup

A Chichester District Council spokesperson said: “Following the hotel fire in Midhurst last Thursday, a number of agencies attended a site meeting on 20 March, including our Building Control team, to meet with the owners of the premises that had been damaged.

“The current position is that the hoarding installed will need to remain in place until such time as appropriate retention of the facades and associated structures are in place. We understand that the owners are currently engaging a structural engineer to advise on the design of any façade retention scheme, and it is hoped that this will be in place within a four-week period. However, this is subject to relevant approvals from the multiple agencies involved. As soon as the temporary appropriate stabilisation of the structures are in place then the road closure can be reviewed.”

While these works take place, the district council is also calling on residents to support businesses in the town with the closure of North Street expected to have a huge knock-on effect on shops and restaurants in the town that have lost out on footfall since the closure.

Jacqui Steward, owner of Alchemy Home in Knockhundred Row, told this newspaper on Thursday: “It’s been really quiet. Any time anything happens in North Street that shuts the road it really impacts local business. There’s been nobody today. We are already having a tough quarter."

Owner of Alchemy Home, Jacqui Steward

She added: “We are a very small close-knit community and we rely on our local trade. The road closure will deter people from coming into town – if it’s going to be closed then it’s going to have an impact.”

The CDC spokesperson added: “Although vehicles cannot currently access North Street, it is open to pedestrians and the majority of businesses are open. These businesses need our support more than ever and so we are encouraging people to shop locally in Midhurst wherever they can.

“We are also looking at potential alternative arrangements for our waste and recycling collections for both residents and businesses. We have already made arrangements to access properties on Lamberts Lane, but we are still unable to reach some properties on North Street. We are assessing the situation day by day and residents and businesses can be assured that we are doing everything we can.