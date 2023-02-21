The Apprentice .. in Sussex: Meet our brilliant candidate from Horsham-based RSA

The Apprentice is back on our screens with series 17 in full flow.

The candidates on the popular BBC show take part in tasks each week with the ultimate goal of getting an investment for their business plan from Lord Sugar. But is this really what a real-life apprentice goes through each week?

In a new series on SussexWorld.co.uk, we meet apprentices across Sussex to explain what they do and what being an apprentice in the real world is like.

In our latest interview, we spoke to Olivia West from RSA.

Olivia West from RSA

Name: Olivia West | Age: 22 | Employer: RSA | Role: Project Manager Operator Analyst (PMO Analyst)

When did you start your apprenticeship? I started my Business Management Apprenticeship at RSA in July 2021 and was thrilled to progress to a permanent Business Management Analyst position at the end of 2021. By mid-2022, I received another offer to join a different team as a PMO Analyst.

Why did you choose RSA's apprenticeship scheme and what makes their programme so good? Before I applied for the RSA apprentice role, I had just got back from travelling and came home to Covid-19. During this period, I had a lot of time to explore different career paths and do lots of self-research into potential interests of mine. I knew I wanted to start a career in something stable, new, and somewhere I knew would be a challenge.

That’s when I came across the Business Management Analyst role with RSA, which gave me the opportunity to learn and be hands on. I thought gaining work experience and learning in a hands-on environment would be better for me. While university would have provided me with a strong foundation, this apprenticeship has allowed me to learn new skills and grow alongside RSA.

I’m really enjoying my apprenticeship because throughout it’s been very clear that they want you to succeed and that they are prepared to support you with your best interest in mind. I’ve gained so much knowledge that I’ve been able to use in my role, which not only helps me but also my team.

How would you define what an apprentice is? An apprentice is someone who wants the opportunity to educate themselves in their preferred field while being able to get a feel for what the work environment will be like. Being an apprentice gives you the chance to create a network, learn from team members and develop your skills in collaboration with others. I think a huge advantage to being an apprentice is also being paid while learning and this was important and helpful to me.

Obviously, we have The Apprentice on TV at the moment, being an actual apprentice is nothing like that is it? I think one of the things people might not expect to find is that insurance can include quite a bit of drama. Perhaps not the glitz and glamour, showbiz type, but the whole point of insurance is to be there to help when things go wrong. So arguably being an apprentice in the insurance industry can be just as – if not more, dramatic – than the TV show.

Do you think people who do not know what being an apprentice entails get the wrong idea by watching The Apprentice? Definitely. It’s not at all cut-throat, with competing egos trying to get to the top. It’s about being supported in your learning, your growth and working with mentors. It couldn’t get further from someone shouting “You’re Fired”!

What would you say to anyone interested in becoming an apprentice and why? I’d say that it’s been a great investment of my time. As a result of the experience, I secured a permanent position at RSA, where I’ve been able to apply everything I’ve learnt to my new role, which has been a huge advantage. Thinking back to where I was before I started my apprenticeship, I wasn’t really sure what I wanted to do. I had a good skillset that I wanted to broaden and develop but didn’t feel I had enough experience to apply for jobs in the particular field I was interested in.

By undertaking an apprenticeship, I’ve been able to kickstart the career, I didn’t think I had enough experience for, because of the great support I’ve been given by Babington (RSA’s apprenticeship course partner) and my employer. This apprenticeship has widened my options in my current industry and given me transferable skills that will help me excel in many different career paths.

I would 100% recommend doing an apprenticeship because of my great experience and how far I’ve come.

What is the best thing about being an apprentice? The best thing about being an apprentice has been the immense support and guidance I’ve been given. From the beginning it was evident that RSA wanted me to succeed and was willing to support me in any way it could. Everyone I met was very understanding of the fact that I was learning and made a conscious effort to be great role models. I joined many sessions with colleagues to shadow what they do within their job roles, which helped build my confidence and understanding of what everyone’s roles include, and made it easier when completing my assignments during the apprenticeship.

What are your future ambitions in your career? I started as a Business Management analyst apprentice. During that period I expressed interest in the project management field and was subsequently offered my current role of Project Manager Operator, supporting the project managers within the Chief Information Office. I’ve been able to apply the skills and tools gained on my apprenticeship to my current role, which has helped me to progress a huge amount.

My plan is to enrol on a project management course and educate myself further in that preferred field. While completing this course I’d like to continue learning and growing within my current role so as to gain as much as experience as possible from working alongside the project managers.

After having finished that course, I’d hope to have the opportunity to start my journey as a project manager and taking on a project of my own, which would give me the ultimate experience.