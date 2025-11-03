The CMA & Radio 4

Elderly Feline

Did you catch my debut on Radio 4’s Today programme? This happened three weeks ago, in response to the CMA (Competition and Marketing Authority) publishing a preliminary report on the costs of veterinary care in the UK.

The interview was scheduled for very early in the morning. I was actually at a two-day veterinary conference, staying over at a hotel. So not even talking from my home or business.

I had a lot of trouble sleeping the night before, I was so anxious I would say something stupid. And the call came much later than expected, so I half thought they had decided not to call at all.

Then, when they did, they announced that the other interviewee was Graeme Hall from ‘Dogs Behaving Very Badly’ on Channel 5. I was so star-struck to be in the same virtual room as Graeme, I could barely speak.

I am very much in agreement with most of the CMA’s proposals. In fact I am amazed to discover that there are some veterinary clinics for whom it is not routine to give estimates, and display their prices etc.

But the main focus of the interview seemed to be that pets are tending to live longer lives now, and the impact this may have for their veterinary provider. This happens to be an area that I am very interested in. I have written two books called ‘Caring for the Older Cat’ and ‘Caring for Dogs with Mobility Issues’, to support my efforts to raise awareness on these topics.

There are medical issues in old age that can be treated, such as painful osteoarthritis and cognitive dysfunction (dementia), and this is where our regular health checks every six months on our Life Begins at 7 club are such a help.

I encourage the owners of all our pets over seven years old to fill in questionnaires on their health, mobility and mental faculties, because there is so much we can do to support them to have a great old age.

To read more, go to themewesvets.co.uk/life-begins-at-7 .