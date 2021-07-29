The future for Newhaven’s ring road which is in ‘appalling condition’ is revealed

North Way hasn’t been repaired in the same way South Way – the other half of the ring road – has.

On July 22, MP for Lewes Maria Caulfield called on East Sussex County Council (ESCC) for further repairs to the ring road.

Mrs Caulfield received photos of North Way showing large pot holes, surface cracks, and a disappearing yellow box markings. Despite this, she said she was told by ESCC that it was ‘in a good condition and doesn’t require resurfacing at this stage’.

The damage on North Way. SUS-210729-094830001

She said “This section of road has only recently been closed off as part of the ongoing roadworks around the whole of Newhaven ring road. It should have been resurfaced and repainted at the time. Residents are increasingly frustrated that they have endured many weeks of lane closures and total road closures, only for large sections of the road to remain in such a poor condition.”

“The government only recently gave East Sussex £5.9 million specifically for pothole repairs, so given that works have recently been done on this stretch of road there is no excuse for it to be in this state.”

However, within days of those statements being made by Mrs Caulfield, County Councillor for Newhaven and Bishopstone James MacCleary announced he had won a commitment from East Sussex Highways to resurface the area this year.

On July 28 Cllr MacCleary said, “I was as angered as other residents when the work just stopped halfway round the ring road.”

“The stretch of road at the junction with the bridge to Denton Island is in appalling condition. I’m pleased that East Sussex Highways have responded so quickly to my concerns.

“I am also pressing them to repaint the markings on the road to bring them up to a consistent standard all the way around. Of course, this does not address the main issue that too many vehicles are using that road and that major investment is needed soon or it will simply grind to a complete halt.

“We are constantly hearing from this government how we need more and more housing but they are cutting funding to build the infrastructure to go with it.”

On July 29 ESCC confirmed work will take place on North Way this year.

A spokesperson for the council said, “We completed resurfacing work along South Way, Newhaven earlier this month as part of our annual programme of improvement work.

“While on site, the condition of parts of North Way was noted by the team and planning started to carry out some work later in the year.

“Unfortunately, we could not carry out the work at the same time, as this would have delayed works in Peacehaven and Telscombe.