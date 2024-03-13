The Gallivant Camber Sands appoints Conor Sheehan as Hotel Manager ahead of brand expansion in 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Conor brings a wealth of experience and a dynamic approach to his new role. He joins The Gallivant from Tillingham Winery where his role as General Manager saw him assume responsibility for the hospitality offerings and operational functioning across the estate. In this previous position, Conor played an integral role in the property receiving a Michelin Green Star in January 2022, a listing in Square Meal’s Top 100 Restaurants in January 2023 and, crucially, bringing the business from loss making to profitability over his three year tenure.

Conor’s journey in the hospitality industry began at Jamie Oliver’s Fifteen, where he worked his way through the ranks before assuming a variety of leadership roles across some of the most recognised and celebrated hospitality brands in the industry. His career includes a six-year tenure at Soho House, holding roles in iconic locations in both London and New York and, notably, serving as the opening General Manager at Kettner's Townhouse, a 39-bedroom property in the heart of Soho. Further highlights in Conor's career include his role as General Manager at Bistrotheque, a modern bistro restaurant in East London, and sister restaurant Hoi Polloi in the Ace Hotel, Shoreditch.

Assuming responsibility of The Gallivant’s operational runnings, Conor’s expertise, dedication to and personal interest in the food and beverage industry will see him collaborate closely with The Gallivant’s Head Chef Nico Fitzgerald to enhance the restaurant's local and national standing. Working closely with Founder and Owner Harry Cragoe, Conor’s strategic vision for The Gallivant involves refining service standards, restructuring the menu with a continued focus on local suppliers, and enhancing the team's wine knowledge. Conor’s long-standing championing of English wines and wine tourism aligns seamlessly with the property’s latest partnership announcement with Gusbourne Wine Estate, solidifying The Gallivant’s position as the gateway to English wine.

Conor Sheehan

Speaking of his appointment, Conor says; “I’m super excited to be joining The Gallivant at such a pivotal time for the company. Harry and Elise's single minded drive to build on and improve what is already a great property and offering is infectious and I’m really looking forward to working closely with them”.

Conor’s appointment comes as Elise Roberts, previously General Manager of The Gallivant Camber Sands, assumes a new role as Group General Manager of The Gallivant Group. Over the coming six months, Elise will progressively hand the operational responsibility of The Gallivant Camber Sands to Conor and take on a wider, more strategic role in ensuring the Gallivant Group’s 2024 objectives are met. Elise will lead the opening of the group’s new property, The Gallivant Littlestone Beach, scheduled for Q3 2024, continue to build the food and beverage experience at The Gallivant Camber Sands to ensure it is the dining destination in the South East, and launch The Gallivant brand to overseas markets in the US and mainland Europe.