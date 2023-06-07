The Imperial Hotel in Eastbourne wins 2023 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award

The Imperial Hotel in Eastbourne has been awarded a TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award for 2023 for the second year running.

The Imperial Hotel, located just off the Grand Parade, is part of UK-based family-owned coach holiday provider Daish’s Holidays and has been acknowledged for consistently delivering positive experiences to travellers over the last 12 months.

Paul Harper, commercial director at Daish’s Holidays, said: “We would like to express our thanks to our wonderful guests who took the time to share their incredible experiences and valuable feedback. This recognition is a testament to our dedicated team on their commitment to provide first-class service, creating unforgettable memories and providing our customers with an excellent experience.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TripAdvisor has also recognised five other hotels in the Daish’s Holiday group with a Travellers’ Choice Award for 2023 - the Abbey Lawn Hotel in Torquay, the Bournemouth Sands Hotel on the Isle of Wight, The County Hotel in Kendal, Daish’s Hotel on the Isle of Wight and Devonshire Hotel in Torquay.