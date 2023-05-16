​When a loved one is diagnosed with dementia, it can feel as though they’re withdrawing from the life they once had. This can be a worrying time for families, as they wonder how they can help and where they should look for advice.

Raphael Perez with Gabriela, a registered nurse at Haviland House

Moving someone you love into care is sometimes the best option to help them live their best life – but it’s important that this transition is as smooth as possible. The team at Haviland House – which is our dedicated dementia care home in Worthing – do a fantastic job in ensuring each of our new residents is made comfortable and provided with the care that best suits their respective needs.

Being able to tailor the care we provide to residents is a critical part of what we do within the care home. As Guild Care’s Clinical Lead, I see how people’s needs change the longer they are with us and recognise that no two residents will experience the same symptoms of dementia. This is something we monitor carefully, to make sure we can adapt the care we deliver.

One area where this adaptability is important is with the planned activities in our home. We look for as many ways as possible to engage residents, to promote their cognitive stimulation, increase social interaction, and boost both physical and emotional wellbeing. Dementia can often lead to feelings of confusion, isolation, and boredom, so this meaningful engagement is crucial.

Raphael Perez in the Ashmount garden room at Haviland House

We also ensure that we can adapt as a team, with regular training and development for our staff. This training is based on academic research and built around an individualised approach focusing on values and relationships.

Haviland House has five separate areas, which we call ‘households’, across three floors – each designed to cater for a specific severity of dementia. Every household has its own team of carers, meaning great bonds are built between residents and the team. We train our staff in accordance with the household that they will provide care for, and this helps in creating an environment where residents feel safe and happy.

While our staff are spread across the home and are often involved in many different tasks, we make sure that everyone remains connected. We have a team meeting every day where we discuss what’s happening in each household and share ideas around how we can support and engage with residents in different ways.

Lastly, keeping in close contact with residents’ families is an integral part of the work that we do – not just in Haviland House, but in our two other care homes, Caer Gwent and Linfield House. This includes involving them in the planning and provision of care and activities.

We know that families experience a range of emotions when their loved one moves into care, so making sure that they feel supported and connected throughout their time living with us is a massive priority for our team.

With dedicated dementia day services, as well as a range of respite and residential services, Guild Care are here to support you.