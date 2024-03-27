The independent Cornish Bakery company has opened their new shop in Lewes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The bakery has already created 20 new jobs whilst supporting the community through a partnership with hyper local charity, 'You Raise Me Up'. The shop is located in the heart of the High Street, a stone’s throw from the picturesque River Ouse.

Cornish Bakery Founder and Owner Steve Grocutt said: “We are delighted to have opened our Cornish Bakery in the beautiful East Sussex location of Lewes. We believe a bakery should be part of the community so our new team will be actively seeking opportunities to work with local organisations in the Lewes area in addition to its work with the You Raise Me Up charity.

“I am confident it will be the premium space and experience for both residents in, and visitors to Lewes. Bakery is the new coffee shop, and we are at the forefront of this. We’re looking forward to welcoming all into our beautiful newest bakery.”

The shop was opened with the much-appreciated help of Mollie Hedges and Jade O’Connor of ‘You Raise Me Up’, alongside Emily Clark from Cornish Bakery’s chosen local food charity, Landport Food Bank. The food bank supports those who need it most by providing compassionate support and access to much needed food products.

For the last 35 years the property has functioned as a retail shop, and now as a Cornish Bakery it has extensive inside seating. The combination of warm lighting and range of furniture types ensures an enticing environment for all visitors with the abundant window display providing views through to the open bakery area. Many tones and finishes are inspired by typical Sussex architecture.

Given the company’s Cornish heritage, they always use new bakery opportunities to showcase the products and artworks of their home county's talented makers. The new Lewes bakery is adorned with lights from Cornwall-based Tom Raffield, Studio Haran and Lin Lovekin and there are inspirational pieces from South West-based artists Sophie Harding and William Luz.

