Smiles beamed on the faces of winners and finalists at the News & Observer Apprenticeship Awards 2023.

The glittering ceremony which took place at the Marriott Hotel in Southampton Road in Portsmouth honoured the best apprentices, employers and training providers. The awards, launched alongside head sponsor the Royal Navy, celebrates the best in apprenticeship provision across the Portsmouth and South West area of West Sussex – showcasing the brightest minds and most innovative companies.

NOW READ: Jubilant winners receive honours at glittering ceremony

Mark Waldron, publishing editor at NationalWorld, presented the awards. He said: “We have been working hard to launch the Inaugural apprenticeship awards, and I’m so glad we did because we have heard about so many wonderful stories tonight.

“It is an amazing achievement for all our finalists and winners, and they deserve the recognition for all their hard work and dedication.” The ceremony was also supported by Portsmouth City Council and PETA – with awards being handed out across 14 categories.

Here are x pictures from the event showcasing the winners and finalists.

1 . The News & Observer Series Apprenticeship Awards 2023 The News & Observer Series Apprenticeship Awards 2023 took place on Thursday, November 9, at the Marriott Hotel in Southampton Road, Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing (091123-979) Photo: Sarah Standing (091123-979)

2 . The News & Observer Series Apprenticeship Awards 2023 Nicola Sawdy of St Paul's Catholic Primary School and Nursery, winner of the Technology & Digital Apprentice of the Year award. Photo: Sarah Standing (091123-821)

3 . The News & Observer Series Apprenticeship Awards 2023 Pictured is: Nicola Sawdy of St Paul's Catholic Primary School and Nursery, winner of the Technology & Digital Apprentice of the Year award. Photo: Sarah Standing (091123-823)