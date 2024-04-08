Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In every field recognition for what you do is important, especially so in the hospitality industry. TripAdvisor plays a big part in establishing a hotel's reputation, as do the awards given within the industry and those given by critics.

The Old Railway Station is proud of its 5 bubble status on TripAdvisor, showing that the team's hard work is appreciated by the guests. It is also the no.1 place to stay in the area and a TripAdvisor's Travellor's Choice.

The Good Hotel Guide has included The Old Railway Station in its prestigious book for the past 30 years and 2024 is no exception, while it is one of the winners of the Editor's Choice Award for Romantic Hotel 2024. Last year, 2023 it was the Editor's Choice Award for Quirky.

The Old Railway Station.

The Award for Best Boutique Hotel in The South was awarded to The Old Railway Station by The Travel & Hospitality Awards 2024. The criteria for this award includes; providing a high-quality service as well as the design and style of the establishment.

Another 2024 award is a Good Hotel Award, where they recognise and celebrate exceptional hospitality throughout the United Kingdom. They aim to promote excellence and inspire others to strive for greatness within the industry.

Which? magazine also named the B&B in the top 7 hotels in the UK - decided by undercover guest reporters.

Now The Old Railway Station is in the final of the Muddy Stiletto Awards for Best Boutique Stay in Sussex. This is decided by votes from the public and voting closes on April 18.

Carriages at The Old Railway Station.

"We are always thrilled to get awards and receive positive comments from guests. We all work very hard here at The Old Railway Station and we are very proud. We love hearing the guests say "wow" - when they come into the reception with its ticket office window, when they walk out onto the old platform and see the beautiful garden and then when they walk into their carriage room,” said a spokesperson for the B&B.

Eight out of ten of the bedrooms are in four of the five original Pullman carriages. Pullman carriages were first class luxury - so a perfect fit for The Old Railway Station.

The Fifth Pullman carriage 1906 Princess Ena was purchased in 2021 and has been under renovation since. The exciting news is that late Spring/early summer she will be open as a dining car. Will this mean a new avenue for awards - Best Restaurant maybe?

