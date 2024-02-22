The scrap heaps at East Quay in Newhaven are to be removed after 21 years

Harbour Master Dave Collins-Williams said: “Ripleys Scrap Metal are vacating the East Quay site at Newhaven Port after 21 years. They have moved to a larger facility on the Thames river at Northfleet. No decisions have been made on the future use of the Quay at this time.”

Local councillor James MacCleary said: "Many people have commented to me that the scrap heaps give a really poor impression of our town to people arriving on the ferry. Newhaven Port is an industrial space but piles of scrap metal are particularly unattractive. It was also disruptive to residents who often had to deal with a lot of noise from the site late at night as ships were loaded with scrap at East Quay. I live within earshot and it could certainly be noisy at times.”