The sun shone for Cowdray’s Walled Garden Wedding Open Day in May

The Walled Garden Wedding Open Day took place on Sunday 12th May giving couples as well as their friends and family the chance to explore the hidden delights of Cowdray’s Walled Garden as well as gain inspiration for a magical wedding.

Florists, caterers, photographers, wedding stylists, cake makers and many more carefully chosen exhibitors were on hand along with Cowdray’s experienced wedding team to discuss everything couples needed to know about saying ‘I do’ in this glorious setting.

With the sun shining and fun music playing from Soph and Simon, a West-Sussex based acoustic pop duo, over 100 people enjoyed exploring this picturesque venue and getting inspiration from around 20 suppliers.

“We had a fabulous day – and really enjoyed hearing exciting ideas about wedding plans, and talking to couples about how The Walled Garden would work for them,” said Hannah Fullagar, Wedding Sales Manager for Cowdray Walled Garden & Events.

“Thank you to all our suppliers who took the time to be there and to everyone else who joined us on what turned out to be beautiful sunny day. It was great seeing everyone enjoy the gardens in all their full glory.”

The Walled Garden is located next to the historic Cowdray Ruins in the heart of Midhurst, West Sussex and has two large rooms and a wonderful walled garden with manicured borders which is available for weddings, celebrations and private parties.

The Cowdray Events team can create bespoke wedding plans for everything from an intimate gathering of close friends to a larger more elaborate celebration.