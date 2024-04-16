Multiple job vacancies announced at the new White Horses Hotel in Rottingdean

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The first hotel to open from the exclusive Everly Hotels Collection, The White Horses is a new premium hotel situated on the East Sussex coastline, which is set to transform the Rottingdean seafront with beautifully appointed accommodation and dining filled with local influences.

The hotel is now actively recruiting for over 40 new full time, part time and seasonal roles locally in Rottingdean as well as the surrounding Brighton and Hove area.

Vacancies are available across a range of roles, including front of house, kitchen staff and housekeeping – with roles at multiple levels available, such as team leaders, assistant managers, senior chefs, junior chefs, kitchen porters and more.

What’s more, the business will be offering a variety of roles as apprentice opportunities, aiming to fulfil at least 10% of the roles as apprentice positions.

Large scale recruitment days, for prospective employees to find out more, are set to take place on 1st, 2nd, 8th and 9th May at Saltdean Lido, from 10am-8pm.

Led by the new General Manager, Neal Goldsmith, the recruitment day will comprise an assessment day format, featuring 1-1 interviews and the chance to speak to the newly placed management team across all areas of the business.

Earlier this year Neal Goldsmith joined The White Horses hotel as General Manager. Joining him will be Johnny Joseph as Head Chef, Sarah Attenborough, Guest Experience Manager and Kelly Dent, Head House Keeper.

Vincent Madden, Managing Director of Everly, said: “Today is a big operational milestone for The White Horses Hotel. Key to its success will be the team we put in place to work alongside our existing operational employees, and so we are looking forward to welcoming prospective employees at our recruitment day.

“The White Horses hotel is deeply rooted in community, and this is a great opportunity for locals looking for jobs in the area. The team we put in place will join 17 familiar faces from the previous hotel. We see them acting as an extension of our community focus, with first-hand knowledge of Rottingdean to enrich our guests experience when staying at The White Horses hotel.”

The new-look hotel sees the former site completely reimagined with a significant multi-million-pound investment. Guests looking for a classic English seaside escape, and locals alike, will benefit from fine cuisine, boasting locally sourced produce within a refined dining setting.

An extensive training and development plan will be provided before the official launch and roles will be recruited starting from mid May. Job seekers can find out more about the exciting vacancies, book to attend the recruitment days and apply at jobs.greeneking.co.uk/join-the-white-horses-team