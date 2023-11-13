An East Sussex restaurant revealed as The Who singer Roger Daltrey’s favourite eatery has won a prestigious Good Food Award.

La Bella Vista was presented with the award for 2023/24 recently.

The Good Food Awards aim to celebrate and acknowledge culinary excellence across the UK and were launched in 2002.

La Bella Vista, on Grand Parade, St Leonards, is owned by Aldo Esposito, and has been trading since 2015.

A statement from the restaurant said: “We, as a family-run fine dining Italian restaurant, are overjoyed to have been bestowed with a prestigious Good Food Award. This accolade stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment to culinary excellence.

“For us, crafting chef-driven fare is not just a profession but a lifelong passion passed down through generations. This recognition reaffirms our dedication to creating dishes that seamlessly blend tradition with innovation, ensuring each plate tells a story of Italian heritage and culinary artistry.

“Our journey is defined by the use of the finest, locally sourced ingredients and a relentless pursuit of flavour perfection. Winning this award not only honours our tireless efforts but also inspires us to continue delighting our guests with dining experiences. We are profoundly grateful for this distinction, which acknowledges our love for food and our dedication to preserving the rich traditions of Italian cuisine. Grazie a tutti xxx.”

The Who singer, 79, revealed that the Italian restaurant is his favourite eatery in an interview with Waitrose Food magazine in November 2021.

He said: “I love restaurants, and I love taking people to dinner,” he says. “There’s a wonderful little Italian one in Hastings called La Bella Vista – I’m a massive fan of the town. There’s something funky and down to earth about it that suits me. Eating out with the banter going on, people laughing, the bonhomie - it’s wonderful!”

