Age UK and The Wombles have joined forces to encourage people in Worthing and Shoreham to recycle and reuse by supporting the charity’s shops in 2023.

The Wombles at Glastonbury in 2011. Picture: Ian Gavan/Getty Images

The charity has teamed up with the much-loved children’s characters so they can spread their positive message of local environmentalism and encourage the public to join the sustainable movement by supporting Age UK shops, including those in Chapel Road, Worthing, and Brunswick Road, Shoreham.

Louise Green, shop manager at the Age UK shop in Shoreham, said: “It can be difficult to know what to do with gifts that will never be used, or that you don’t want, so, along with The Wombles, we’re calling on locals to donate any unwanted presents to the Age UK shops. Not only will you be helping to reduce waste, but you will be helping to raise much-needed funds so that Age UK can support older people most in need.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wombles, who champion sustainability, a love of nature and the importance of community, will be working with the charity throughout the year as they celebrate their 50th anniversary. Together, they hope to inspire people to adopt positive behaviour, whether that’s by recycling unwanted items and donating them to Age UK shops, or by reusing pre-loved items purchased in the charity’s shops.

The Age UK shop in Chapel Road

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Age UK shops in Worthing and Shoreham raise funds to support vital services for older people, including the charity’s free and confidential national advice line and telephone friendship services. Items donated are sold on to be loved again, raising funds for the charity and helping to reduce waste and landfill.

To kick-start their work, The Wombles are urging people to donate any unwanted Christmas gifts to the Age UK shops. Research shows that each year Brits receive an average of two unwanted Christmas presents each, equating to more than 119.5million gifts that miss the mark every year. Of these, 22.7million unwanted gifts are sent to landfill. So, instead of letting that book you’ve already read or that novelty jumper you’ll never wear gather dust in the loft, The Wombles are asking you to donate them to Age UK where they will be sold on to be loved again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The oldest and wisest of The Wombles, Great Uncle Bulgaria, said: “We all have a part to play in looking after our environment and each other, which is why we have teamed up with Age UK. By supporting the Age UK shops in Worthing and Shoreham, both by purchasing items and donating your unwanted items, you will not only be doing your bit for the environment but helping a great cause.

“Funds raised from the shop will be used to support older people across the country, who often have no one else to turn to. So instead of letting that Christmas gift you’re unsure of go to waste, make like a Womble and donate it to Age UK to be reused and loved again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad