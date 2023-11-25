A number of Sussex restaurants scooped awards at this year’s Asian Curry Awards at a ceremony in London.

More than 1,200 VIP guests attended the Asian hospitality sector’s most prestigious event of the year, known as the ‘Curry Oscars’.

Held at the Grosvenor House in London’s Mayfair on November 19, the evening was hosted by the BBC news anchor Samantha Simmonds, with guest of honour London Mayor Sadiq Khan leading the plaudits. The awards are sponsored by Just Eat.

Mr Khan said: “Asian cuisine has a very special place in British society. I was delighted to be back to support The Asian Curry Awards and meet so many inspiring business owners and chefs who have shown incredible resilience and ingenuity in the face of many challenges, from the pandemic to the cost-of-living crisis.

“These businesses don’t just feed us amazing food, they have become an integral part of our everyday lives and I’m committed to doing everything I can to ensure they continue to thrive, enrich our communities and support our economy as we work together to build a better London for everyone.”

The Sussex venues awards were presented to were:

- Asian Restaurant of The Year, South East of England – Tarana, Turners Hill, Crawley

- Asian Restaurant of The Year, South East of England – India Gate, Chichester

- Thai Restaurant of The Year, South of England – Lemongrass by Nazir, Chichester

- Japanese Restaurant of The Year – Issa Sushi, Worthing

- Asian Oriental Restaurant of The Year – Bali Brasserie, Hove

- Chef of The Year – Chef Sahil Ahmad, Spice I Am, Worthing

Yawar Khan, chairman of the Asian Catering Federation which organises the event, acknowledged the economic, technological and social challenges faced by the sector, but was pleased to see some recovery across the hospitality industry.

However, he warned of a market increasingly dominated by fast, ready-made and mass-produced offerings.

“We are competing against quick food, which is often produced in factories and warehouses – without the personal attention, authentic skill and attention of our top chefs, then shipped out to customers eager to take advantage of the convenience of the click-to-order online buying phenomenon.

“Our winners are the guardians of fresh food cooking – the vanguard protecting and promoting quality in Asian cuisine and in many ways, keeping the high streets alive.”

