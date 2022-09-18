These are the top 10 restaurants in West Sussex, according to latest data from OpenTable

OpenTable said it is the 'leading provider; of free, real-time online reservations for diners and reservation and guest management solutions for restaurants’.

It said it analyses more than 400,000 new diner reviews each month and sorts the results by category.

Using that data, OpenTable has compiled a list of diners' favourite restaurants in West Sussex.

These are the restaurants included, as of Sunday, September 18.

The restaurants are presented in no particular order.

1. The Fig Tree, Haywards Heath.jpg The Fig Tree. Picture from Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. The Woods in Worthing.jpg The Woods in Worthing. Picture from Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. The Cat Inn in North Lane, West Hoathly, East Grinstead. Picture: Google Street View. The Cat Inn in North Lane, West Hoathly, East Grinstead. Picture: Google Street View. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

4. Ami Bistro Worthing.JPG Ami Bistro in Worthing Photo: Contributed Photo Sales