Marks & Spencer has today officially opened its new Foodhall in Uckfield, on Wednesday November 8.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The M&S Uckfield team gathered at the store entrance at 9am with Store Manager, Gavin Boddy, joined by guest of honour Percy Pig, to cut the ribbon and declare the store officially open.

Store Manager Gavin, who has worked at M&S for four years, said: “We are thrilled to officially open our brand-new store in Uckfield today. The last few weeks have been so exciting for us all as we’ve seen the store take shape, and I’d like to thank everyone in our team of 90 colleagues for all their hard work to make sure everything is ready for our customers today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The store is an exciting investment in the future of M&S in Uckfield, and I can’t wait for our customers to explore all the new features that the store has to offer. With our amazing new, fresh market feel Foodhall, we really do have the best of M&S here for everyone to enjoy!”

M&S Uckfield

Inside the brand-new 15,000sqft Foodhall, customers will find a new fresh-market design, with displays brimming produce from M&S Select Farms, and a bakery offering fresh daily-baked bread and pastries, including M&S Collection Sourdough – made through a traditional 30-hour process – and the exclusive M&S Yumnuts™.

Customers will also find a dedicated M&S Wine Shop featuring an award-winning selection of popular favourites in the M&S Classics range, and new varieties to discover from unexpected locations in the “Found” range.

And with a wide range of M&S Remarksable products – including Super Soft sliced bread, RSPCA Assured fresh milk, and beef mince from trusted M&S Select Farmers – the new Foodhall will deliver great quality and trusted value for local customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, there are new digital Click and Collect points for shopping at marksandspencer.com and an expanded M&S Frozen section – all making the shopping experience more convenient for local families.

M&S Uckfield

The team have been counting down the days to opening, and this morning over 400 local customers started queuing from 7am am to get the first look inside the store. And to surprise those dedicated customers, Percy Pig was on-hand to welcome shoppers to the new store as the team handed out 200 golden tickets to the first people through the door.

Every golden ticket holder was guaranteed a win – whether it’s a free bag of Percy Pigs or freshly baked cookies from the new M&S bakery, and to mark the occasion one lucky customer won a £200 M&S voucher!

As well as creating over 90 new jobs, the new-look M&S Foodhall represents a significant investment in Uckfield’s local economy. It comes following the retailer’s pledge to invest c.£480 million in its store rotation programme, subsequently creating over 3400 new jobs nationwide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Located in the Ashdown Business Park, the brand-new M&S Foodhall in Uckfield has a generous car park on site, making it ideal for bigger basket family shopping or for those popping in on the commute home. It will be open Monday-Saturday from 8am to 8pm, and on Sundays from 10:30am to 4:30pm.