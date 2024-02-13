This is the charity staff at Chichester's Rolls-Royce Motor Cars have chosen to support this year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has announced that its new House Charity for 2023 is Aldingbourne Trust, Chichester.

Andrew Ball, Head of Corporate Relations, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said: “Our House Charity is chosen by our staff from a shortlist of good causes close to their hearts, a tradition that began when we started production here at the Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood in 2003. It’s always inspiring to see the whole team coming together in fundraising activities that make a huge difference to what are often small organisations, closely focused on our local area. As a company, we’re deeply embedded in and involved with our neighbouring communities; the House Charity is just one tangible example of our positive contribution to local life, over and above our substantial economic impact. We look forward to supporting Aldingbourne Trust during 2024.”

Founded in 1978, Aldingbourne Trust provides range of services for more than 1,500 people with learning disabilities including autism, autism spectrum disorders and Down’s Syndrome, as well as those living with physical disabilities. The charity operates more than a dozen social enterprises as part of its entrepreneurial approach to providing opportunities, supported living and outreach. It delivers many of its work, training and other support activities through the Aldingbourne Country Centre, a popular visitor attraction and conference venue about 10 minutes’ drive from the Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood.

Abigail Rowe, Head of Fundraising, Aldingbourne Trust, said: “We were thrilled when we received the news: to have the support of a major company and household name like Rolls-Royce is incredible and will make a huge difference. People with learning and physical disabilities can still face enormous challenges in becoming full and active citizens. We believe in giving people opportunities to develop skills and employment near or in the places where they live; but we rely on donations from business and the public to fund much of this vital support. We’re very much looking forward to working with the Rolls-Royce team over the next 12 months.”

The new House Charity was chosen through a well-established nomination and voting process involving all staff at Rolls-Royce, who then organise fundraising events throughout the year. The activities consistently raise substantial sums that can be transformative for these highly local organisations.