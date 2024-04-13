This is why a major Sussex restaurant has permanently closed
The Chichester branch of Wildwood restaurants announced it would be closing permanently on Tuesday [April 9].
In an email sent to customers, a statement read: “With a heavy heart, we must inform you that our Chichester branch is closing on Tuesday 9th April 2024.
“We have taken the difficult decision to permanently close our doors.
“We hope to be able to see you in one of our other branches.”
And now Tasty PLC, the owner of Wildwood and Dim T restaurants, has revealed why the Chichester branch was closed – alongside 13 other Tasty PLC-owner restaurants.
A spokesperson from Tasty PLC said: “We appreciate the current interest in Tasty PLC and specifically the changes that we are making.
“In our pursuit of operational efficiency and long-term sustainability, we have decided to implement a restructuring plan. As part of this process, we have closed Wildwood Bicester, Birmingham, Brentwood, Cambridge, Chichester, Edinburgh, Kettering, Kingston, Ludlow, Market Harborough, Plymouth Derry’s Cross, Skipton, Worcester, and Dim T Loughton.
“We understand the impact of these difficult decisions and but unfortunately, they represent the steps needed to navigate a path through the challenges which are prevalent in our industry specifically, and the economy in general.
“We are confident that the changes will ensure the long-term viability of the Company and will protect the employment of the majority of our staff.
“Our primary focus will be on optimising the performance of our remaining Wildwood and Dim T restaurants and thereby securing the long-term viability and profitability of the Company.
“We really want to express our gratitude to all our fantastic staff who continue to show unwavering dedication and commitment during these difficult times. We, in turn, are working diligently to explore all avenues to retain as many of our teams from the closed sites as we possibly can within the company.
“We thank all our guests for their ongoing support which we never take for granted, and we hope to see you soon in one of our restaurants.”
The closure of the Chichester branch does not affect Wildwood’s other restaurant in Sussex, which is based in Crawley.