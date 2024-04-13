Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Chichester branch of Wildwood restaurants announced it would be closing permanently on Tuesday [April 9].

In an email sent to customers, a statement read: “With a heavy heart, we must inform you that our Chichester branch is closing on Tuesday 9th April 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We have taken the difficult decision to permanently close our doors.

Wildwood in Chichester closed its doors permanently today [April 9]. Picture courtesy of Google

“We hope to be able to see you in one of our other branches.”

And now Tasty PLC, the owner of Wildwood and Dim T restaurants, has revealed why the Chichester branch was closed – alongside 13 other Tasty PLC-owner restaurants.

A spokesperson from Tasty PLC said: “We appreciate the current interest in Tasty PLC and specifically the changes that we are making.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In our pursuit of operational efficiency and long-term sustainability, we have decided to implement a restructuring plan. As part of this process, we have closed Wildwood Bicester, Birmingham, Brentwood, Cambridge, Chichester, Edinburgh, Kettering, Kingston, Ludlow, Market Harborough, Plymouth Derry’s Cross, Skipton, Worcester, and Dim T Loughton.

“We understand the impact of these difficult decisions and but unfortunately, they represent the steps needed to navigate a path through the challenges which are prevalent in our industry specifically, and the economy in general.

“We are confident that the changes will ensure the long-term viability of the Company and will protect the employment of the majority of our staff.

“Our primary focus will be on optimising the performance of our remaining Wildwood and Dim T restaurants and thereby securing the long-term viability and profitability of the Company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We really want to express our gratitude to all our fantastic staff who continue to show unwavering dedication and commitment during these difficult times. We, in turn, are working diligently to explore all avenues to retain as many of our teams from the closed sites as we possibly can within the company.

“We thank all our guests for their ongoing support which we never take for granted, and we hope to see you soon in one of our restaurants.”