Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, whose Home is at Goodwood, continues its long-running relationship with the world-renowned Chichester Festival Theatre (CFT) in 2024. The partnership, now entering its 21st year, demonstrates the marque’s deep commitment to – and support for – its local community and the wider region.

Rolls-Royce was the 2024 Summer Gala Sponsor, which featured a special performance of its summer musical followed by a private dinner with the cast and company. This year’s production was a spectacular revival of Oliver!, reconceived exclusively for CFT by award-winning director and choreographer, Sir Matthew Bourne, and acclaimed producer, Sir Cameron Mackintosh.

Liz McCarthy-Nield, Director of Development at CFT, said, “We are delighted to continue our Platinum Partnership with Rolls Royce Motor Cars, and were especially pleased to have the marque’s support as our Summer Gala Sponsor. Following a hugely successful run of Oliver! this summer, CFT was thrilled to host the sold-out Gala performance. Proceeds raised from the Summer Gala will support bursaries for disadvantaged young people to take part in our youth theatre and other creative projects, enabling access to all the transformative benefits of theatre. We are incredibly grateful to Rolls-Royce Motor Cars for generously supporting this event.”

Chichester Festival Theatre was founded in 1962, under the artistic directorship of the legendary actor, Sir Laurence Olivier, and financed by donations from local businesses and individuals. Today, over 350,000 theatregoers every year attend its flagship Festival Season.

The marque began its partnership with the Theatre in 2003, the same year the company launched the Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood.

Andrew Ball, Head of Corporate Relations and Heritage, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said: “Our support for Chichester Festival Theatre (CFT) began in 2003, the same year we first launched the Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood. As well as staging truly world-class productions, CFT does amazing work bringing theatre’s unique opportunities for personal development, confidence building, teamwork and sheer joy to local young people facing huge life challenges. As a company, we see ourselves reflected in CFT: a relatively small group of people, closely connected to their local community, working at the very pinnacle of their art and with an influence and reputation that extends around the world. It’s a pleasure to be embarking on the third decade of this wonderful partnership.”