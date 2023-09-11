This luxury country house hotel in a West Sussex village is launching six new lakeside lodges and two spa lodges

A beautiful country house hotel near Horsham is set to launch six detached lakeside lodges and two spa lodges.

South Lodge in Lower Beeding announced this week that these new two-bedroom sanctuaries will be called The Reeds and will open on the estate’s 93-acre grounds in time for summer 2024.

South Lodge said these will incorporate ‘biophilic design principles’ to ‘immerse guests in the restorative power of the surrounding landscape’ while following a sustainable construction processes.

A spokesperson said: “Situated around the edge of South Lodge’s lake, the six lakeside lodges feature two-bedrooms, open plan living space and a range of modern features. Fully glazed double height ceilings connect the interior and exterior with views across the lake to envelop spaces with natural light and encourage deep connection with nature.

“Set just back from the lake, the two lakeside spa lodges feature spaces for relaxation and contemplation, suitable for couples looking for a rejuvenating break in the Sussex countryside. Each has its own steam shower, outdoor whirlpool bath and infrared halotherapy sauna. Designed to engage the senses and promote wellbeing through enhanced sleep, detoxification, and relief to sore muscles and joint pain.”

The country house said that façade materials had been chosen to reflect the West Sussex countryside with products derived from nature to create a calming space. They said the lodges also showed the Exclusive Collection’s commitment to sustainability as a B Corp organisation, and have been designed to respect the surrounding ecology.

The building design has a ‘fabric-first’ approach and each lodge aims to prioritise energy efficiency. Wall cladding, for example, will be made from Gripsure bamboo, a fast-growing renewable resource, and the decking will be made from millboard, which is created using recycled materials and renewable biopolymers.

The company said each lodge will feature tanks to harvest and filter rainwater to reuse, as well as water source heat pumps.

Guests at The Reeds will have full access to facilities at South Lodge hotel, as well as the ability to book guided sessions introducing them to wild swimming. Rates start at £1,200 per night in a Lakeside Lodge, and £1,400 per night in a Spa Lodge.

