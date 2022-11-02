This Mid Sussex village restaurant has made The Times’ top 20 list
A unique Mid Sussex establishment has been included in a Times list of the top 20 restaurants with rooms in the UK.
Heritage by Matt Gillan is at The Chequers, Slaugham, and was selected for an article by food expert Andy Lynes titled ‘The best foodie mini-breaks for autumn’.
Celebrity chef director Matt Gillan said: “It’s awesome to be featured alongside some amazing establishments in the UK. As a small independent Sussex business, we are grateful for the feature’s recognition of celebrating local businesses and are excited for what’s to come. The feature has also transpired at a great time for people who are starting to think about local staycations around Christmas and the New Year, and where better than the beautiful Sussex countryside?”
Matt Gillan discovered The Chequers towards the end of 2018 and decided that the Edwardian property was the ideal location for his flagship restaurant. Visit heritage.restaurant to find out more.