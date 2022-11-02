Heritage by Matt Gillan is at The Chequers, Slaugham, and was selected for an article by food expert Andy Lynes titled ‘The best foodie mini-breaks for autumn’.

Celebrity chef director Matt Gillan said: “It’s awesome to be featured alongside some amazing establishments in the UK. As a small independent Sussex business, we are grateful for the feature’s recognition of celebrating local businesses and are excited for what’s to come. The feature has also transpired at a great time for people who are starting to think about local staycations around Christmas and the New Year, and where better than the beautiful Sussex countryside?”