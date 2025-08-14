This Morning’s Josie Gibson teams up with Wizz Air to surprise holidaymakers at London Gatwick

Wizz Air has teamed up with UK TV personality Josie Gibson to surprise travellers on a special flight from London Gatwick, celebrating the airline’s 10 millionth passenger at the airport.

Holidaymakers heading to sunny Faro this morning were in for a treat as Josie made a surprise announcement from the cockpit.

Passengers quickly recognised the This Morning presenter as Josie’s unmistakable Bristolian accent invited everyone on board to check their seat pockets for one of the ten golden tickets hidden throughout the aircraft.

Passengers lucky enough to have landed in one of the chosen seats won a voucher worth £100 in WIZZ credits.

With Wizz Air flights starting from just £21.99, the winners have even more opportunities to explore the airline’s wide range of destinations across Europe and further afield.

The golden ticket giveaway comes during a busy summer period for Wizz Air, with the airline now flying over 200,000 passengers every day.

The airline is also continuing to expand its routes to popular UK holiday destinations, as well as lesser-known hidden gems for travellers looking for a more laid-back getaway.

Yvonne Moynihan, managing director of Wizz Air UK said: “We wanted to celebrate this 10 million passenger milestone in style and who better than Josie Gibson to help us do it!

“At Wizz Air, our customers come first, so we’re always looking for fun ways to reward them for flying with us.

“These golden ticket vouchers are a small thank you to our loyal passengers, giving them the chance to discover even more destinations for less.”

Josie said: “I am so excited to be celebrating Wizz Air’s 10 millionth passenger at London Gatwick – what a milestone!

“I’ve flown on their pink planes many times, but never did I think I’d get the pleasure of playing captain for the day!

“I’ve travelled all over and the thrill of touching down in a new destination never gets old.

“I hope the winners have a fantastic holiday and I can't wait to see where they fly to next – bon voyage!”

Wizz Air flights from London Gatwick Airport can be booked online at wizzair.com or via the Wizz Air mobile app.