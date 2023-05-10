Edit Account-Sign Out
Three areas in Sussex areas ranked as lowest in the UK for carbon emissions

A new study has revealed the top ten UK areas with the lowest carbon footprints, and three Sussex areas occupy the top three places.

By Sam Pole
Published 10th May 2023, 13:18 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 13:43 BST

The experts at Utility Bidder have analysed a range of factors including CO2 emissions, environmental expenditure, area cleanliness, park quality, ‘Britain in Bloom’ groups & ‘It’s Your Neighbourhood’ groups per 100,000 residents, and finally the number of recycling-related searches per 100,000 residents, to reveal the cleanest areas in the UK.

In the list, both Eastbourne and Worthing were found to have be the areas in the United Kingdom with the lowest carbon footprint.

Both towns have a CO2 Emissions Per Capita of 2.5 with Eastbourne having a lower CO2 Emissions rating of 263 compared to Worthing’s 281.6

Eastbourne Seafront
Eastbourne Seafront

Brighton and Hove ranked in third with 2.6 CO2 Emissions Per Capita and a CO2 Emissions rating of 749.6, still someway off the ratings found from the previously mentioned towns.

