Three companies have been selected to provide specialist services across Crawley Borough Council’s multi-million regeneration and housing programme.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The partnership agreements made with Keegans, Project Centre and Horley-based Oander allow for deployment of their surveyors, construction designers, clerks of works, civil and structural engineers.

They will be involved in key projects such as new housing in Shackleton Road and Breezehurst, plus improvements to Goffs Park, Little Trees Cemetery, Three Bridges Station and Western Boulevard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They will also look after the various watercourses for which the council has responsibility and be a part of the works undertaken in Crawley Homes properties, such as fitting new kitchens and bathrooms.

From left: Matthew O’Sullivan (Director at Keegans); Alan Christmas (Associate Director at Keegans); Cllr Michael Jones; Ben Davies (Managing Director at Oander); Chris Harrison (Regional Director at Project Centre)

Leader of the Council, Councillor Michael Jones, said: “We are pleased to have the expertise of Keegans, Oander and Project Centre as delivery partners to assist Crawley Borough Council with some extremely important projects.

“We have successful relationships with Project Centre and Keegans going back many years and are pleased to welcome Oander. The professional services they all provide will help us bring our vision for Crawley to reality.”

All the successful companies have committed to meeting the council’s Social Charter, pledging to be environmentally friendly and responsible employers who will support local economic and community growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oander's managing director, Ben Davies said: "We are delighted to be working with Crawley Borough Council for at least three years as their partner providing construction design management and clerk of the works services.

“The Oander team are looking forward to forging a collaborate working relationship and providing a positive impact to the local community and infrastructure, especially with many of our team living in the town."

Keegans and Project Centre have both been delivery partners under previous contracts.

Andrew Morrison, managing director of Keegans said: “We are delighted to be working with Crawley Borough Council for another three years after a successful retender.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Keegans team are proud to be providing our quantity surveying expertise to Crawley and the wider community, continuing our collaborative working relationship and helping make a real difference in improving resident’s homes and public buildings."

Chris Harrison, regional director of Project Centre, said: “Project Centre is delighted to announce our re-appointment as Crawley Borough Council’s consultants for all civils, landscaping, structures and drainage projects over the next three years. This reaffirms our successful partnership, which has thrived since 2017.

“Our dedicated team in Brighton boasts an extensive 20-year history of collaboration with the council and its stakeholders across the borough. We have contributed to rejuvenating parts of Crawley including Queensway, restored areas of biodiversity like Tilgate Lake bank restoration project and carried out crucial structural inspections and improvements. We are deeply committed to contributing to the growth and development of the town.