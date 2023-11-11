Three East Sussex pubs ‘delighted’ after winning ‘Loo of the Year’ awards

Three Wetherspoon pubs in East Sussex have won acclaim for the quality and standards of their toilets – in the Loo of the Year Awards 2023.

Cornfield Garage and The London and County in Eastbourne and The George Hotel in Hailsham have each been awarded a platinum rating by inspectors.

The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of 'away from home' toilet provision across the UK.

Loo of the Year Awards inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK, in order to judge them.

All of the toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum, platinum plus or diamond with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.

The toilets are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.

Cornfield Garage manager, Ali Gurkas, said: ”We are delighted with the award. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”

The George Hotel manager James Goldsmith said “We are delighted with the award. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”

The Loo of the Year Awards 2023 managing director, Becky Wall, said: “The toilets at the three pubs have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained.

"The pubs deserve their platinum awards.”

1 . Cornfield Garage, Eastbourne Cornfield Garage, Eastbourne Photo: Hugh Ardoin

2 . The London and County, Eastbourne The London and County, Eastbourne Photo: Hugh Ardoin

3 . Cornfield Garage, Eastbourne Cornfield Garage, Eastbourne Photo: Hugh Ardoin

4 . The George Hotel, Hailsham The George Hotel, Hailsham Photo: Hugh Ardoin