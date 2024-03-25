Three Sussex Chambers of Commerce secure levelling up funding

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rye Chamber Chair, Jane Brook says: “We are delighted that DLUHC has recognised the need for funding to be distributed beyond local councils so that grassroots spending decisions can be made within communities.

"We met with DLUHC last November to discuss the priorities for Rye and we subsequently submitted an outline plan for the deployment of this money in our town. Our business community is passionate about the changes that the town needs to make to thrive, and we have an ambitious strategy for ensuring that these plans can become a reality.

"To that end DLUHC is supporting plans for us to promote business development areas and provide enhancements to public spaces.”

MP for Rye, Sally Ann Hart adds: “I was keen that Rye, Camber and the surrounding villages in our side of Rother District were not overlooked for the Rother Levelling-Up Partnership, and I am delighted that we have successful projects selected. I welcome the Department of Levelling-Up, Housing and Communities recognition of the valuable contribution that Chambers of Commerce make to their communities.”

Howard Martin, President of Bexhill Chamber comments: “Bexhill Chamber welcomes this substantial investment from the Government. We have campaigned for a long time for funding parity with our neighbours and we have now been given the opportunity to really deliver for businesses and our community with real regeneration projects.”

Huw Merriman, MP for Bexhill & Battle says: “I’m delighted that Rother was chosen as a Levelling Up Partnership area which means local residents and businesses will benefit from a package of investment and support from the Government worth £20million.

"I have been involved in the discussions about which projects will benefit from this funding and I’m really glad to see that our local Chambers of Commerce have been granted access to £185k of funding. Their insight and involvement with the local business community means they are uniquely placed to deliver projects which will boost our local businesses and high streets.”

Andy Holter, President of Battle Chamber adds; “This is an amazing opportunity for Battle, we look forward to working with Rother District Council to determine the best use of the funds alongside other initiatives in the town.”