BREAKING

Three Sussex pubs rank in top 60 for roast dinners in the country

Three pubs in Sussex have made a national ranking for the best Sunday roasts.
By Sam Pole
Published 11th Nov 2023, 13:43 GMT
Updated 11th Nov 2023, 13:48 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The pubs, Snowdrop Inn in Lindfield, The Plough near Rye and Three Crowns in Ashurstwood, near East Grinstead, all appear in the list of 60 top pubs for a roast dinner.

The ranking, by lifestyle guide Muddy Stilettos, lists the highlights for each pub.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Snowdrop Inn, in Lindfield Lane, is a traditional country pub, “with all the trimmings”, the guide says.

Most Popular
Snowdrop Inn in LindfieldSnowdrop Inn in Lindfield
Snowdrop Inn in Lindfield

“Exposed beams, log fires and a dream Sunday roast. The roast offerings include sirloin of beef, roast duo of lamb and stuffed roast pork with a lentil roast for vegans.

“You’ll also want to wander around Lindfield which has a duck pond, smart boutiques and a village green.”

The Plough in Udimore Road is a cosy country pub complete with a beer garden with views over the Brede valley.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Even on cooler days you have endless light here and incredible views over the rolling hills,” the guide says.

The Plough, near RyeThe Plough, near Rye
The Plough, near Rye

The menu focuses on locally sourced ingredients and offers Romney lamb and aged castle farm beef rump.

For vegans and veggies there is a butterbean and pistachio bake.

The guide reads: “Just a short drive from Rye, you can enjoy a window shop there or a stroll along the sand dunes at Camber Sands.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Three Crowns in Hammerwood Road is a “proper pub”, the guide says, with “great service and gorgeous food”.

Locals praise the portion sizes and quality of the food.

“You can make a night of it with their regular events and live music,” the guide says.

Related topics:LindfieldSussexRyeThree CrownsEast Grinstead