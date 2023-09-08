Three years after loss of a pillar of the community — La Fish's devotion to Chichester remains unbowed

Three years since the sad death of Adam Papadamou, the legacy of La Fish and its founder lives on.

Adam Papadamou opened La Fish in The Hornet and devoted an incredible 39 years to providing delicious fish and chips and buckets of support to the Chichester community.

He moved to Chichester from Cyprus in 1973 to study in the UK but after Turkey invaded his home nation, his family were unable to financially support him, leading him to set up the popular chippy.

Following his death from stomach cancer in 2020, Adam’s son Yoddi took over the establishment and vowed to continue the humanitarian efforts his father began.

Adam and his wife Elizabeth

Yoddi said: La Fish has been a staple in the community for many years and we are proud to continue Adam’s legacy in working with local charities and support local causes. It’s very important to us to support the community and it’s part and parcel of running the shop.”

The past three years have thrown up all manner of difficulties, beginning with pandemic – which saw all non-essential restaurants close for months — the company then faced rapidly rising cost prices with the cost of living crisis and then Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The fish and chip industry was ‘thrown into crisis’, Yoddi told this newspaper at the time, but the shop’s commitment to the community never stopped.

La Fish was announced as a major sponsor of this year’s LGBTQ+ Pride event, and provided free lunches to 90-year-old Bob Hoskin and his entourage who celebrated his birthday with a trip along the canal.

LA Fish manager Yoddi Papadamou (left) and his mother Elizabeth (right), pictured with the former Mayor and Mayoress of Chichester, John and Cherry Hughes. Photo: Steve Robards

Yoddi said: “We had heard what a special event it was and as a local company we love to help in community situations.”

La Fish has also been supporting one of Chichester’s biggest charitable events ever since its inception.

“We have supported The Big Sleep out for as many years as we can remember from its initial formation to its current form with the wonderful Stonepillow.

“We urge people to check them out and help raise funds and awareness for vulnerable and homeless people in our community. We will be donating chips on the evening to make sure the lovely people sleeping out won’t get hungry as they catch a small glimpse of what it’s like to be homeless. It can happen to any of us!”

La Fish sponsored this year's Pride event

The business has donated hundreds of pounds to Chichester Boys Club over the years as well as the Four Streets Project.