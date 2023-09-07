Thriving Horsham based tech company, Envitia, appoints new CEO to boost growth

Watch more videos on Shots!

Dominic joins Envitia, an established data and geospatial technology and services provider to the defence and public sectors, from VIMA Group, a leading mid-sized digital transformation company, which is now part of Frazer-Nash Consultancy.

Dom is a business leader with a background in high end business consultancy and business development, he has led the successful delivery of large and complex engagements into the government and cyber sectors. Over the last 18 months, in his roles as Chief Commercial Officer, then Chief Executive Officer at VIMA Group, Dom delivered significant business growth and achieved greater market penetration for the company, particularly in the defence and security sectors.

Horsham based SME Envitia works with organisations to solve complex data challenges to drive their digital transformation strategies to achieve desired business value. Envitia has led and partnered on large contracts with the Royal Navy, British Army, UK Hydrographic Office and other MOD and public sector departments. Established for over 30 years, the company has been on a particularly impressive growth trajectory over the last 12 months and has ambitious plans to further expand its services and capabilities for the ultimate benefit of customers. Envitia aims to be the primary UK supplier of data foundation services to the UK defence and wider public sector markets to power AI and data exploitation.

Dominic Eade, Envitia CEO

Envitia’s Board Chairman, Alan Gaby, said, “We are thrilled Dom is joining us at such an exciting time on our journey and will lead our talented team to deliver Envitia’s performance strategy to realise the full potential of long-term growth. Dom’s extensive experience in delivering transformation in government and the reputation and relationships he has built with clients and industry partners will be incredibly beneficial to all as he takes our business forward. Dom’s passion, vision and values are strongly aligned with the engrained culture of Envitia and we are very much looking forward to him taking the helm.”