Tilgate Bakery named Bakery of the Year at prestige awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Corporate Livewire Prestige Awards recognise small and medium-sized businesses that have demonstrated excellence and innovation in their respective markets over the past 12 months.

The judging panel, comprised of industry experts, based their decisions on various criteria including service excellence, quality of products, innovation, value, ethical practices, and consistency in performance. Tilgate Bakery stood out among its competitors, showcasing exceptional strengths in these areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jane Kirkham, owner of Tilgate Bakery, expressed her gratitude for the honor, stating: "We are delighted to win Bakery of the Year, a huge thanks to Prestige Awards for the honour. Our team works tirelessly to provide a first-class service to our amazing loyal customers, as well as a wide range of quality food and drinks at low prices. We are so proud to win this award."

Jane Kirkham, owner of Tilgate Bakery.

All shortlisted companies in the Prestige Awards are required to provide evidence of their work, positive client feedback, information on previous accreditation and recognition, as well as highlight the most outstanding aspects of their businesses.

Tilgate Bakery's commitment to excellence and dedication to its customers clearly shone through in their nomination.

This accolade is a testament to Tilgate Bakery's ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional products and services to its customers and the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bakery looks forward to continuing to exceed expectations and serving its customers with the same level of excellence that earned them this prestigious award.