Time is running out to nominate the best in the Chichester and Portsmouth apprenticeship network

Time is running out to submit your nominations for the Portsmouth and Chichester Apprenticeship Awards – entries must be received by 8pm on Tuesday, July 30.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual event headlined by The Royal Navy, features 14 award categories that shine a spotlight on the region’s exceptional apprenticeship network. With around 200 attendees expected, including apprentices, training providers, and employers, this is your opportunity to be recognised on a regional stage.

An award win not only celebrates achievement but can significantly elevate future prospects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event celebration honours the individuals and organisations driving apprenticeship success across Portsmouth and Chichester. Whether you’re an apprentice, employer, college, or training provider, now is the time to share your story.

There are categories for apprentices, mentors, employers, and training providers – so whether you’re championing someone’s achievements or showcasing your own commitment to skills development, we want to hear from you.

Don’t miss out – nominations close at 8pm on Tuesday, 30th July www.pcapprenticeshipawards.co.uk

The winners will be announced at a prestigious live event on Thursday, October 23rd, 2025, at The Marriott Hotel, Portsmouth. Guests are invited to arrive from 6:45 pm for a welcome drink sponsored by The Marriott Hotel, an excellent opportunity to network before dinner and the awards ceremony commence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For any inquiries not covered on our website or details on how to become a sponsor of this event, please contact our dedicated event manager, Haroldine Lockwood, [email protected].

We look forward to celebrating the remarkable achievements with you!

Award Categories

Intermediate Apprentice

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date who are studying for a level 2 qualification (equivalent to GCSE passes at grades 4-9).

The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advanced Apprentice, sponsored by South Hampshire College Group

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date October 23, 2025 who are studying for a level 3 qualification (equivalent to A Level Pass).

The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

Higher Apprentice, sponsored by University of Portsmouth

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date October 23, 2025 who are studying for a level 4 or 5 qualification. (equivalent to a foundation degree)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

Degree Apprentice

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date, who are studying for a level 6 or above qualification (equivalent to Bachelor's or Masters Degree).

The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

Construction Apprentice

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date October 23, 2025 and work within the construction industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date October 23, 2025 and work within the engineering or manufacturing sectors.

The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

Health and Public Service Apprentice

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date October 23, 2025 and work within the health or public service sectors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

Professional Services Apprentice, sponsored by the Royal Navy

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date October 23, 2025 and work within professional services.

The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

Technology and Digital Apprentice

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date October 23, 2025 and work within a digital or technology sector.

The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

SME Employer, sponsored by South East Apprenticeship Ambassador Network

Open to businesses, with up to 249 employees, which offer an apprenticeship programme.

Large Employer

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Open to businesses, with 250+ employees, which offer an apprenticeship programme

Apprentice Ambassador

This award celebrates individuals or organisations that have been outstanding advocates for apprenticeships, raising awareness and championing opportunities for young talent. The entry should be completed by either the apprentice or organisation.

Mentor

This category is for an individual who has encouraged and inspired apprentices throughout their training programme. Mentors can be the line manager, a training provider or someone that the apprentice works with who has greatly contributed to the individual’s development.

Entries should be completed by either the apprentice or an individual that has witnessed the impact that the mentor has had on the individual.

Training Provider / Programme, sponsored by the Royal Navy

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Open to colleges, organisations, or businesses that provide the training element of one or more apprenticeship programmes.

Nominations can be made either for a specific apprenticeship programme or a provider that offers multiple programmes.