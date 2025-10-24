TK Maxx 'thrilled' to open in Eastbourne

TK Maxx has opened a new shop in Eastbourne.

The retailer has moved into the unit previously occupied by Wilko within The Beacon.

The new shop opened its doors for the first time at 10am on Thursday, October 23.

A spokesperson for TK Maxx said: “We are thrilled to open a brand-new store in Eastbourne.

"It’s great to be able to offer local shoppers high-brand fashion, accessories, homeware and more, all at great prices.

"We want to give our valued Eastbourne treasure seekers the best shopping experience possible, and we’re confident they will enjoy our brand-new store.”

The shop, which spans one floor and 17,180sqft, offers a ‘treasure trove of well-loved brands’, according to TK Maxx.

Following the news that the retailer had chosen Eastbourne for its newest store, Mark Powell, general manager of The Beacon, said: “This is great news for The Beacon and great news for the town centre,” he said.

“TK Maxx is a huge brand and we are thrilled that they will be taking up a prime spot.”

The shopping centre branch is the town’s second, with an existing store in Sovereign Harbour.