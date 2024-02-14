To let sign appears in Chichester restaurant window as business goes into liquidation
The burger joint appeared to have been closed for sometime, with the doors having been closed since Christmas, but the sign – which makes clear the site is listed by property consultants Flude – seems to confirm the business has gone under.
Well known for its quirky, street-art inspired interior and decadent burger dishes, the business opened its Chichester branch in 2020. Google reviews suggest customers responded well to the quality of the burgers and the restaurant’s unique personality.
"One of the coolest places I have ever eaten,” one reviewer said. “Straight off the bat the deco of this place is the first thing that caught my eye as it's just so different and I absolutely love it.
"The food was incredible, absolutely delicious and so well presented. And the variety that they have for their vegan menu was honestly surprising; I really didn't expect them to have so much!”
Another reviewer gave the restaurant five stars, adding: “Amazing food in a chilled atmosphere. I had a burger, dirty Diana fries and some mozzarella sticks and all of it was awesome.”
The business started out in Southsea in 2018, and opened seven sites cross the south coast, with restaurants in Havant, Rustington and Southampton. The Rustington branch closed last year, however, and the Portsmouth News has since reported that the company filed for liquidation at the beginning of the month, with all sites closing down.