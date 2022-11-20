Travelodge has announced the weirdest requests it has received at its Brighton hotels in the last year.

Travelodge has two sites in Brighton - one in West Street and one in Preston Road. The company has now revealed the top 10 most interesting/weird requests staff have received at the sites in the last year:

Where is Brighton rock?

My son wants to DJ with Fat Boy Slim, can you arrange it?

Top 10 bizarre requests Travelodge staff in Brighton have received this year (photo from Google Maps)

Can you take my large amethyst crystal to the beach at 7am to be recharged by the sun?

Can you make a heart from Brighton rock on the bed?

Can you arrange for my husband to have breakfast with The Seagulls?

What time are The Lanes performing?

What time does the BA i360 take off?

Do I need a passport to travel on the BA i360?

What time can we feed the stingrays at The Aquarium?

I’m going mackerel fishing later; can you cook my catch for dinner?

Some other hilarious requests at Travelodge hotels across the country:

Bath Waterside - One customer asked the receptionist if she could contact The Fashion Museum and borrow Bath’s 2021 Dress of The Year – which was the black silk Giorgio Armani dress that Meghan Markle wore for the famous Oprah interview. The customer wanted to wear this dress to her 40th birthday party.

Canterbury Chaucer Centre - The customer was disappointed to hear that King Charles III would not be teaching any lessons at The Kings School Canterbury during their stay in the historic city.

Edinburgh Central - A confused guest asked the hotel manager to clarify to whether he had to bow to Edinburgh Zoo’s famous resident Brigadier Sir Nils Olav - a king penguin who is the mascot and colonel-in-chief of the Norwegian King's Guard.

Newquay Seafront - One couple called ahead and asked if the assistant hotel manager could arrange a private beachfront barbeque with celebrity chef Rick Steins.