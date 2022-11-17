Top 10 bizarre requests Travelodge staff in Eastbourne have received this year

Travelodge has announced the weirdest requests it has received at its Eastbourne hotels in the last year.

Travelodge has two sites in Eastbourne - Willingdon Drove and Hellingly. Today (November 17) the company has revealed the top 10 most interesting/weird requests staff have received at the sites in the last year:

How do we get to Pearl Harbour?

Can you arrange for the tide to come in at midday when we have fish and chips on Eastbourne beach?

Can you arrange for my son to play his violin at one of the concerts on the bandstand? He’s an excellent player.

It’s my daughter’s wedding day, can you please ensure the sunniest town in the UK stays sunny.

Can you help my son with his French homework? I am not very good at languages and you are not far from France.

When can we see the witches at Beachy Head?

Can you photograph me at The Carpet Gardens for my Instagram? I hear it’s the perfect place for this floral dress I’m wearing.

How many cuckoos will we spot on the Cuckoo Trail?

I would like a seagull-free quiet room.

Can you arrange for a full moon to appear tonight in front of the hotel?

Some other hilarious requests at Travelodge hotels across the country:

Bath Waterside - One customer asked the receptionist if she could contact The Fashion Museum and borrow Bath’s 2021 Dress of The Year – which was the black silk Giorgio Armani dress that Meghan Markle wore for the famous Oprah interview. The customer wanted to wear this dress to her 40th birthday party.

Canterbury Chaucer Centre - The customer was disappointed to hear that King Charles III would not be teaching any lessons at The Kings School Canterbury during their stay in the historic city.

Edinburgh Central - A confused guest asked the hotel manager to clarify to whether he had to bow to Edinburgh Zoo’s famous resident Brigadier Sir Nils Olav - a king penguin who is the mascot and colonel-in-chief of the Norwegian King's Guard.

Newquay Seafront - One couple called ahead and asked if the assistant hotel manager could arrange a private beachfront barbeque with celebrity chef Rick Steins.

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge spokeswoman, said: “With more Britons holidaying on British shores than ever before our hotel teams have also received a high volume of interesting requests and questions especially around attractions, locations, local dishes, customs and traditions across our diverse British regions.