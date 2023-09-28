BREAKING
Top Crawley pubs listed in Campaign for Real Ale’s latest Good Beer Guide

Popular pubs in Crawley have been included in the Campaign for Real Ale’s 51st edition of the Good Beer Guide.
By Matt Pole
Published 28th Sep 2023, 13:34 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 13:44 BST
The guide was released today (Thursday, September 28) and boasts a striking cover with a foreword from Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson.

The Guide, which surveys 4,500 of the best pubs across the UK, has become known as the definitive guide for Britain’s beer drinkers.

Four Crawley area pubs have been included on the prestigious list, including Brewery Shades in Crawley, The Frog & Nightgown in Faygate, and The Crown at Turners Hill.

Popular pubs in Crawley, including Brewery Shades have been included in the Campaign for Real Ale’s 51st edition of the Good Beer Guide. Picture courtesy of Google Maps

CAMRA chairman Nik Antona said: “The last few years have been an incredibly difficult time for the industry, and we need more support than ever before to keep our nation’s pubs and breweries open and thriving.

“I’d encourage everyone to use this year’s Guide to visit the very best pubs and breweries across the UK and support them for generations to come.”

CAMRA said Bruce Dickinson’s foreword shines a spotlight on the cultural tradition of pubs in the UK, as well as the importance of protecting the ‘heritage, charm and welcoming nature’ of pubs and clubs.

To order The Good Beer Guide 2024, and find out what CAMRA has to say about the Crawley area’s top pubs, visit shop1.camra.org.uk/product/the-good-beer-guide-2024.

As well as covering the country’s best pubs, the guide keeps track of brewery numbers. CAMRA said that there are 62 pubs in 2024 in West Sussex with 37 breweries. They said there are 15 new pub entries with one new brewery and four closed breweries.

The Good Beer Guide is compiled by thousands of independent volunteers and aims to identify significant trends and themes in the beer industry.

